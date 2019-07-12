Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

We are contrasting Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 4 5.82 N/A 0.04 72.75 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.88 N/A 0.60 10.88

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than PennantPark Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and PennantPark Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 19.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares and 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -51.49% weaker performance while PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.83% stronger performance.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.