Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.80 N/A 0.08 34.58 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has 15.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.