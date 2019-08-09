Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.80
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has 15.41% stronger performance.
Summary
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
