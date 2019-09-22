Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

As Asset Management businesses, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.49 N/A 0.08 34.58 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.85 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.