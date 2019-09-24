Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

As Asset Management businesses, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.65
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|35.85
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.21% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.
