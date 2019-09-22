Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.49 N/A 0.08 34.58 Legg Mason Inc. 35 1.16 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Legg Mason Inc. is $42.5, which is potential 10.85% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Legg Mason Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Legg Mason Inc. has 47.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.