Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.49
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.77% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 5.7% stronger performance.
Summary
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
