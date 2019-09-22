Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.49 N/A 0.08 34.58 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.77% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 5.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.