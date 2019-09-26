Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Since Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.61 N/A 0.08 34.58 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.87 N/A 1.14 9.34

Demonstrates Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares and 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has 0.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.