Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.67 N/A 0.08 34.58 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.30 N/A 0.99 13.01

In table 1 we can see Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Competitively, 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.