Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

This is a contrast between Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 4.88 N/A 0.08 34.58 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.27 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Apollo Investment Corporation. Apollo Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Apollo Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 43.3%. Comparatively, Apollo Investment Corporation has 0.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Apollo Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.