Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.21 N/A 0.08 34.58 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has 16.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.