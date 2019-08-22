Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.21 N/A 0.08 34.58 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.