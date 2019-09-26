Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Comparison side by side

Both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.07 N/A 0.08 34.58 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 46 2.77 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 demonstrates Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $46.33 average price target and a -0.86% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.4%. Competitively, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.