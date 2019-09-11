Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Comparison side by side

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.87
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.63%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
