Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Comparison side by side

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.87 N/A 0.08 34.58 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.63%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.