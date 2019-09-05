Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Comparison side by side

Since Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.67 N/A 0.08 34.58 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

On the other hand, insiders held about 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.