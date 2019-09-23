Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Contrasting side by side

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.49 N/A 0.08 34.58 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.11 N/A 2.03 10.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is $23, which is potential 18.19% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares and 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Jefferies Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.