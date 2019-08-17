Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. N/A 3 34.58 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The competitors have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s rivals have 20.51% stronger performance.

Dividends

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.