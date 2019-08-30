Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 4.88 N/A 0.08 34.58 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.33 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has 2.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.