Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|4.88
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.33
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has 2.57% stronger performance.
Summary
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
