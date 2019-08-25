Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) Valuation Declined While Kwmg Decreased Its Stake; Middleton & Co Has Boosted Its Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Market Valuation Rose

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 89.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 18,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 2,117 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126,000, down from 20,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 2.58M shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 39,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58 million shares traded or 48.78% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Management Llc has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa invested 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 3,830 were reported by Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Llc. Thomasville Bank & Trust invested in 7,084 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Schmidt P J Management holds 31,731 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel owns 0.98% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 236,866 shares. 2,121 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Co. Monetary Incorporated reported 3,090 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 3,420 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd reported 14,200 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 5,710 shares. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,031 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 89,368 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx reported 31,332 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,148 shares to 45,129 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,448 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.11% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Gotham Asset Limited Com has 21,960 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Limited Liability Company invested in 3,891 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.14% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 4,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 66,607 were reported by Meritage Mngmt. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Sei has invested 0.06% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 14,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.03% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Intact Management has invested 0.15% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.11% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Shell Asset has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 19,104 shares to 218,716 shares, valued at $24.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).