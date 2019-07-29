Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Valuation Rose While Mackay Shields Lowered Stake by $738,739; Shareholder Jbf Capital Has Boosted Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Holding

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.60M market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 19,623 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 4.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC)

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 12,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,838 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 176,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 675,623 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa has 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 26,700 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 2.24M shares. Cap Guardian Tru has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Piedmont Investment Incorporated reported 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.13% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Co reported 2,758 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 16,886 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,060 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited holds 153,954 shares. Girard has invested 0.07% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Natixis LP stated it has 78,841 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5,045 shares to 29,640 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.85 million activity. $159 worth of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was bought by Chernick Rose M on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $313.37M for 23.74 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Limited Com reported 0.04% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 20,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 56,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 590,900 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt holds 0.01% or 542,269 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0% or 119,253 shares. High Pointe Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) or 297,714 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0% or 21,551 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,690 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 703,539 shares. Old West Invest Management Ltd accumulated 30,623 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn owns 45,072 shares. 204 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares to 257,555 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,000 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

