Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Stock Price Declined While Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Raised Stake; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Harvey Capital Management Decreased Stake by $6.30 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 19,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.19 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. About 854,022 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 32,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,725 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 72,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $224.91. About 23.10M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $207.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9,090 shares to 39,360 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

