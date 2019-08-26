Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Stock Declined While Fulton Bank Lifted Stake by $687,940; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased Conagra Foods (CAG) Position as Stock Declined

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc. (CAG) by 59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 8,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 2.78M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 11,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 23,603 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 11,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.98. About 739,891 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Incorporated invested in 198 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc owns 206,171 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 90 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.05% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 1,563 shares. Eastern Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,244 shares. Natixis invested 0.21% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Asset Mgmt invested 0.1% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Cordasco Network accumulated 2,842 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moreover, Dubuque Financial Bank And has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Adage Cap Prns invested in 0.37% or 2.46 million shares. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Management has 0.08% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 4,665 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 9,652 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Motco holds 0.66% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 111,593 shares. Bluecrest Capital reported 10,322 shares.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Public Service Enterprise (PEG) Misses Q2 EPS by 3c; Affirms FY19 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 34,863 shares to 75,627 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Ser Tr Ii (EITEX) by 14,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,852 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors (SVAIX).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc. by 29,500 shares to 159,500 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.65M for 17.84 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.