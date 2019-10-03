Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Stock Declined While Energy Income Partners Trimmed Its Position by $3.89 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose While Lone Pine Capital Decreased Its Stake by $230.57 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 784,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 3.74 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10B, down from 4.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $271.73. About 1.79M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 67,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 3.32M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.33 million, down from 3.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. About 651,026 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Lc has 1,396 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Van Strum And Towne Inc has 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 720 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 1,275 shares in its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Lc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 38,240 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 255,487 shares. Stralem Inc has invested 3.49% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meridian Inv Counsel accumulated 7,681 shares. Motco reported 1,884 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Sands Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 3.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hemenway Tru Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 765 shares. 121,200 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Ami Asset reported 175,925 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 2.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bangor Natl Bank has 1,265 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 450,000 shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $74.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 2.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 286,408 shares to 3.89M shares, valued at $80.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 163,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 2,425 shares. Global Investors holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 5.29 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 253,331 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.62% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1.09 million shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,334 shares. Trexquant Lp owns 69,672 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Pnc Serv Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Griffin Asset Mgmt has 30,382 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 33,001 were accumulated by Capital Fund Management. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 7,992 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated holds 51,067 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Finemark Financial Bank & Tru reported 7,060 shares. Utah Retirement reported 95,443 shares.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $485.41 million for 15.98 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.