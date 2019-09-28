Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Stake Held by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab; At&T Com (T) Shareholder Shamrock Asset Management Has Upped Position by $570,108

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 14,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.35M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 1.58 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 82.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 17,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 38,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 21,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc Cap Mngmt owns 66,559 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Llc holds 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 1,300 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn reported 60 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Hallmark Cap has invested 0.32% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 978,800 were reported by Lord Abbett & Communications Llc. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). James Research Incorporated invested in 0.49% or 114,532 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Private Ocean Limited Liability Co accumulated 176 shares or 0% of the stock. First Midwest Comml Bank Division reported 13,980 shares. Burt Wealth has 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 624 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 4,901 shares. Kistler stated it has 2,160 shares. Cls Invs reported 78 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 202,280 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,804 shares to 438,993 shares, valued at $89.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 530,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,663 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $141.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 9,135 shares to 15,624 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM) by 84,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,774 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL).