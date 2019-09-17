Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Shares Declined While Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered Its Holding by $598,792; Ionic Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Stock Value Declined

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 56.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 10,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $468,000, down from 18,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 1.38 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 19,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 7.35M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 16/05/2018 – DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC DHG.l – ANNOUNCES TWO NEW HOTELS IN BRISTOL AND BIRMINGHAM, UK; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William And Com Il has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 12,606 shares. Crow Point Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 200,000 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 7,992 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 143,875 shares. 3,909 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cs Mckee LP invested 1.48% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Btc Mgmt accumulated 66,559 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc owns 15,774 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bollard Group Ltd Liability reported 296,491 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.4% or 36,419 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Meiji Yasuda Life Company invested in 6,305 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 830 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:PEG) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $485.36M for 15.89 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 11,935 shares to 24,651 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 70,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWG).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highland Income Fund by 85,996 shares to 449,378 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 27,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,150 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amer Century Cos has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Boston Family Office Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,113 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 687,797 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Advsrs holds 3,931 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Goelzer Investment Management has 221,367 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Boltwood Capital invested in 21,626 shares. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership owns 1.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 44,000 shares. Bb&T owns 350,779 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,208 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.38% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Roundview Ltd invested in 23,642 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 36,069 shares.