Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Trimmed Stake by $595,900 as Share Value Declined; Conning Has Increased Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Shares Rose

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.28M, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 3.69 million shares traded or 68.98% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Conning Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 11,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 403,694 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.47M, up from 392,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 82,800 shares to 322,400 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 94,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc owns 94,494 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd reported 2.01% stake. Nomura Holdings reported 0.01% stake. Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1.05M shares. Jnba Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Advisory Llc accumulated 23,812 shares. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 192,711 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.24% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 291,055 are held by Sei Invests Communication. John G Ullman Assocs reported 0.62% stake. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 106,655 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss reported 162,005 shares.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Margaret Pego, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Chief Human Resources Officer, Announces Retirement – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PSEG Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 1.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ajo LP reported 2.12 million shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 0.58% or 37,844 shares. Hwg Lp holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Ocean reported 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 173,780 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.24% stake. Cleararc has 34,067 shares. Bryn Mawr accumulated 1.7% or 254,240 shares. Bell Comml Bank stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has 1.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 30,441 shares. North Star holds 0.82% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 57,503 shares. Telos Cap stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 85,505 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio.