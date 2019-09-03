Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Share Value Declined While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Position by $383,500; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Stake in Realty Income (O) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 17,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 23,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 1.28 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 69.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 15,817 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, up from 9,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 1.93M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $262.63M for 22.73 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

