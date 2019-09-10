Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Position Maintained by Regentatlantic Capital Llc; Financial Engines Advisors Stake in Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) Lowered by $850,141

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, down from 33,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $9.08 during the last trading session, reaching $217.21. About 954,976 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 6,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 44,363 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 38,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $60.38. About 1.78 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $248.73 million for 44.51 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 36,673 shares to 68,027 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity by 13,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation owns 55,841 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Company holds 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 4,182 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 706,924 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Cleararc reported 12,283 shares. James Invest has 130,291 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.1% or 40.77M shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 10,000 shares stake. Private Advisor Gp Lc has invested 0.1% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 5,564 shares. Gam Ag reported 6,510 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 7,881 shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Limited Liability owns 2.46M shares. Prudential holds 563,610 shares. 668 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,331 shares to 80,532 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 1,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,544 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI).