Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Position Has Lifted by Fulton Bank; Cwm Trimmed Its Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stake by $484,510

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 7,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 7,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 801,420 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 11,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 23,603 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 11,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $57.8. About 747,870 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Leidos CRM IQ FedCloud Authorized by FedRAMP – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “VA transfers 23.5M patient health records to Cernerâ€™s KC data center – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Be Disappointed With Their 98% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 49,176 shares to 267,547 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 15,226 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Enterprise Fincl invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). First State Bank has invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 2,024 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr accumulated 3,976 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications owns 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 8,750 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Company accumulated 309 shares. 15,025 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 96,000 shares. Glenmede Na reported 813 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Invesco Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Manchester Capital Management stated it has 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Destination Wealth Management invested in 0% or 777 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Finance Ser reported 327 shares stake. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Tru has 5,673 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 192,711 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 27,812 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Motco has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.07% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Old State Bank In holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 7,849 shares. Fulton State Bank Na stated it has 23,603 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Essex Financial Svcs holds 4,573 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 24,860 shares. Fiduciary Com invested in 0.02% or 14,454 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Research has 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 40,567 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Captrust reported 8,377 shares.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Margaret Pego, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Chief Human Resources Officer, Announces Retirement – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 25,525 shares to 19,947 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VIGAX) by 4,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,913 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.