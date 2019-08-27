Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Holder Renaissance Technologies Decreased Its Stake by $42.04 Million as Share Price Declined; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Decreased Lowe’s (LOW) Holding by $2.42 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 712,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.52M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 1.39 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 90,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, down from 112,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.33. About 1.87M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.67% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Howe Rusling invested in 489 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Lp invested 0.81% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bridges Investment Management has 1.1% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Notis owns 21,000 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 58,346 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Montag A And stated it has 6,346 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Buckingham has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,800 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 0.19% stake. Fruth Investment has 0.56% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc accumulated 1.87% or 55,543 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 34,400 shares. Boston Partners has 0.71% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4.90 million shares. The California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sports Retailers Tackled by Slowing Demand – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should You Buy HP Inc. at Its Multiyear Low? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 37,900 shares to 98,800 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).