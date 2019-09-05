Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.00 Million as Market Value Declined; Contour Asset Management Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position as Market Value Declined

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $31.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.48. About 2.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 35.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 17,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 31,443 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 48,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 878,265 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares to 21.40M shares, valued at $114.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.59 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $485.41 million for 15.89 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

