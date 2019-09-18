Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Holder Alethea Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Upped Its Ptc (PTC) Position

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 30,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 6,842 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 37,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 458,612 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 9,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 99,499 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.93 million, up from 90,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 212,875 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 33,336 shares to 28,182 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axa Equitable Hldings Inc by 34,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,643 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity invested in 0% or 4,345 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc stated it has 1,100 shares. Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 28,343 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). M&T Savings Bank has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 78 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 7,559 shares. Valinor Mgmt LP invested in 1.08M shares. Asset One Co Ltd invested in 57,449 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 6,289 were accumulated by Lpl Limited Liability Corporation. Broadview Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 1.27% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Rice Hall James Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $485.41M for 16.04 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 3.10M shares. Commerce Savings Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 47,233 shares. Cetera Limited Co holds 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 3,443 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 53,320 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Suntrust Banks accumulated 43,977 shares. 458,490 were reported by Hennessy Advsr Inc. 23,033 are owned by Etrade Capital Ltd. State Street accumulated 0.12% or 27.29M shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 235,712 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 3,718 shares. Mackay Shields Llc invested 0.05% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 456,050 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 667 shares.

