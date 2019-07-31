Public Svc Enterprise Group In (PEG) Stock Price Rose While Energy Income Partners Upped by $9.02 Million Its Holding; Hl Financial Services Raised Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (PEG) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 152,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.39 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.28M, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 3.01 million shares traded or 41.42% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 51.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 68,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,495 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06M, up from 132,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 5.50M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 116,173 shares to 675,094 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Etf (VCSH) by 8,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,926 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Etf (VIG).

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “16 Undervalued Growth Opportunities You Don’t Want To Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 02, 2019 – Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo Sold $3.1 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PSEG Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Margaret Pego, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Chief Human Resources Officer, Announces Retirement – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 57,527 shares to 6.05 million shares, valued at $148.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 108,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.47M shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

