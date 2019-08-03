Public Svc Enterprise Group In (PEG) Holder Reaves W H & Company Has Lifted Stake; Cortland Associates Upped Its Holding in Centene (CNC) by $16.51 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (PEG) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 124,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 984,539 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.49M, up from 859,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 3.45M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.53M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Com (NYSE:WMB) by 625,505 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $50.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 162,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,305 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,758 shares to 7,391 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,833 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.