Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (PEG) Holder Boston Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $445,686 as Market Value Rose; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Declined, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Boosted Position by $906,750

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (PEG) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,529 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 84,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.57. About 1.72M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 3.93 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares to 8,603 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,995 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nexus Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.59% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stellar Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 12,296 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.04% or 41,541 shares. M Hldgs, Oregon-based fund reported 4,120 shares. Yhb Advsrs Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 21,945 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust has 0.23% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 425,026 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 6,657 shares. Moreover, Maryland Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Clearbridge Lc invested in 0.05% or 817,554 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.23% or 46,197 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa has 0.11% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 22,971 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Inv Limited Liability invested in 0.28% or 21,304 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Llc stated it has 0.45% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division invested in 212,897 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 8,159 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cap Interest Invsts holds 0.07% or 2.78M shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc accumulated 1,348 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.09% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 2.46M were accumulated by Adage Grp Limited Liability Company. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.1% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 10,322 shares. Aviva Public Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 190,856 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 12,173 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Cutter & Company Brokerage Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Reaves W H has 1.93% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 984,539 shares. 38,959 were reported by Ativo Capital Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $328.52 million for 22.91 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.81% negative EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companiea Cervecerias Unidas S (NYSE:CCU) by 12,000 shares to 66,720 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL) by 88,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,314 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc Com.