Public Storage Reit (PSA) Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Lifted Its Holding by $1.16 Million; Greenwich Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) by $2.45 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Public Storage Reit (PSA) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 4,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 53,490 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.74M, up from 48,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Public Storage Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 816,193 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 174,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 203,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 520,914 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,072 shares to 143,622 shares, valued at $29.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 31,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,804 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59 million and $102.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 20,107 shares to 226,308 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 125,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE).