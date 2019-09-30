Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Valuation Rose While Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Cut by $13.33 Million Its Position; As Valero Energy New (VLO) Stock Declined, Pittenger & Anderson Has Boosted Stake by $2.05 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 847,615 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 128.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 24,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 42,855 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, up from 18,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 2.86M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,496 shares to 33,960 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Brighton Jones Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 3,001 are owned by Tdam Usa. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 44,133 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.41% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Lincoln Corp has 4,845 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication has 3,138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Principal Group Inc reported 1.00M shares. Pointstate Lp owns 0.3% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 165,800 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Peddock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 13,898 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 28,136 shares. Geode Capital has invested 0.12% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.18% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

