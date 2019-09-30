Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Stock Price Rose While Cincinnati Financial Has Cut Position; American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Shareholder Burney Co Lifted Its Stake by $1.32 Million

Burney Co increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 14.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 48,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 382,258 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38 million, up from 333,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 164,406 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $246.09. About 307,883 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40 million for 22.45 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ord by 6,100 shares to 234,000 shares, valued at $67.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Ord (NYSE:TJX) by 410,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Ord (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital Management owns 0.06% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 13,960 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com accumulated 125,024 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon owns 0.01% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 1.33 million shares. Moreover, Kepos Lp has 0.19% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 68,140 shares. First Tru Lp has invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Caxton LP invested in 26,962 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 109,030 shares. Amer Intll Gp has 0.01% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 67,681 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) or 45,867 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 24,104 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Petrus Trust Communication Lta holds 0.04% or 8,572 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 470,256 were reported by Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Corp.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 50,794 shares to 47,260 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,479 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

