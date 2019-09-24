Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Shares Rose While Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Cut by $13.33 Million Its Stake; Bce (BCE) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Holding

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 232,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56 million, down from 273,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 176,762 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $246.88. About 405,442 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 686 shares to 12,752 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $637.65M for 17.07 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.53 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

