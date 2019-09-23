Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Shares Rose While Cincinnati Financial Trimmed Stake by $2.77 Million; Endurance Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cvs Health Com (CVS) by $2.73 Million

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $247.08. About 364,566 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 50,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,087 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 76,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 2.57M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,000 shares to 396,800 shares, valued at $28.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Ord (NYSE:TJX) by 410,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Ord (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.54 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Worried About a Recession? These 3 Stocks Can Help Protect Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $635.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,780 shares to 23,540 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.97 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.