Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Trimmed Position by $13.33 Million; Sei Investments Company Lifted Its Position in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by $789,450

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 6,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 104,321 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 97,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 427,515 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 07/03/2018 – REP FOR SMUCKER DECLINED TO COMMENT; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – DEAL IS AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, WHICH CO WILL FUND WITH DEBT; 04/04/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION, LLC, MAKER; 08/03/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER CO IS CONSIDERING A SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS, INCLUDING PILLSBURY- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Barry C. Dunaway, Head of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, to Retire; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Acquisition Strengthens Current Pet Food Portfolio

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53M, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $245.45. About 906,276 shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mathes Communications Inc invested in 23,643 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Management has 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 147,004 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 46,300 shares. Saybrook Nc owns 2,703 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Lincoln National Corp accumulated 4,692 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 5,560 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 283 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 236,925 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Alethea Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 3,809 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 51,243 were accumulated by Hartford Invest Mngmt Company. Mercer Advisers, a New Jersey-based fund reported 661 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Inc has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Putnam Fl Investment Management Company owns 2,905 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 11,873 shares to 741,546 shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 10,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,044 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.