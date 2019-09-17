Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Decreased Stake by $13.33 Million; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Market Valuation Declined While Covalent Partners Raised Position by $1.09 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $250.83. About 922,366 shares traded or 10.00% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company's stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 13.67 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Storage Units Added for 21% Area Growth – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series I – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.625% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series U – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.39M for 22.89 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J bought $359,065 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.