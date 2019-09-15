Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Decreased Position by $13.33 Million as Market Value Rose; Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Shareholder Zazove Associates Has Cut Its Position by $3.55 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $243.45. About 1.13 million shares traded or 34.58% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 61.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 746,922 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 123,386 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40 million for 22.21 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Public Storage Is A Cash Cow, But Be Content With The 3.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Public Storage: Locking Down Returns – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Worried About a Recession? These 3 Stocks Can Help Protect Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 77.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Knight Is Ready To Battle Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “11.3% Yield From A Preferred Stock, Opportunity With Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2019: BHGE, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold BKEP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 4.64 million shares or 32.54% less from 6.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,800 are owned by Grp Incorporated One Trading L P. Jane Street Gru Limited Com holds 0% or 26,540 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Terril Brothers holds 0.01% or 39,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 72,837 shares. Essex Finance Serv reported 10,000 shares. 746,922 were accumulated by Zazove Assocs Lc. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 239,900 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 933,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). 1,076 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Invesco Limited holds 2.14M shares.