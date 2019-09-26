Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Share Price Rose While Cincinnati Financial Lowered Its Stake by $2.77 Million; As Scripps Ew (SSP) Stock Declined, Litespeed Management Has Increased Position by $653,190

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34 million, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $246. About 604,603 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Scripps Ew (SSP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 43,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 483,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 439,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps Ew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 224,758 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 20/03/2018 – Saints & Sinners Returns Sunday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Bounce; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 17/04/2018 – Harry Anderson Tribute This Sat. on Laff; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding S; 10/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – A PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT SHOWS THAT CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS OF CO HAVE ELECTED ALL 3 OF CO’S CLASS A NOMINEES AS DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 10/04/2018 – Frank Friedman joins Scripps as vice president of consumer engagement for Local Media; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – REMAINS ON TRACK TO GROW CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BY MORE THAN 40 PERCENT FROM 2016 LEVELS BY 2020

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40 million for 22.45 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Ord (NYSE:TJX) by 410,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $42.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Ord (NYSE:BLK) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A Ord (NYSE:LYB).