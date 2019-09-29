Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Holder Cincinnati Financial Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose; As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Market Value Rose, Pictet Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Holding by $2.09 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 89,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11 million, down from 99,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $214.27. About 661,584 shares traded or 10.38% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34 million, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 816,193 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $328.19 million for 22.79 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 29,141 shares to 203,215 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 62,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 33 investors sold AVB shares while 136 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 139.52 million shares or 12.33% more from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 10,752 shares. Automobile Association owns 58,338 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 39 shares. 4,107 are owned by Mariner Ltd Com. Phocas Finance accumulated 0% or 14,155 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York owns 13,640 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Next Gru Inc invested in 426 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 17,422 shares. Brookfield Asset Management invested 1.2% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Moreover, Ci Investments has 0.12% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Gemmer Asset Management Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has 25,703 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.35% or 147,405 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 4,595 shares.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Ord (NYSE:PFE) by 31,100 shares to 425,100 shares, valued at $18.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Cl A Ord (NASDAQ:CME) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Ord (NASDAQ:GILD).