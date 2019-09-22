Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Holder Cincinnati Financial Cut Its Holding by $2.77 Million as Valuation Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Holding by $180.81 Million

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34 million, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $247.8. About 794,922 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 95,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93M, down from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Ord (NYSE:CVX) by 25,000 shares to 224,000 shares, valued at $27.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Ord (NASDAQ:GILD) by 220,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Ord (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.39 million for 22.61 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $786.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (BWX) by 52,734 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $33.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 651,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

