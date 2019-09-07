Public Storage (Put) (PSA) Holding Has Lifted by Citigroup Inc; 3M Co Com (MMM) Shareholder American National Bank Has Lifted Its Holding by $639,630

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Public Storage (Put) (PSA) by 203.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 64,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 96,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08M, up from 31,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Public Storage (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 822,678 shares traded or 5.53% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility

American National Bank increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 468.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (NYSE:PGR) by 77,500 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 33,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,549 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (Call) (NYSE:IBN).

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Barclays Cap Conv Etf (CWB) by 5,988 shares to 4,664 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 20,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,953 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).