Public Storage (PSA) Valuation Rose While State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowered Stake; Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Platinum Investment Management LTD Increased by $48.69 Million Its Stake

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 89,747 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.55 million, down from 91,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $249.54. About 727,249 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 293,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362.61 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook is currently trying to minimize the fallout from its data scandal; 25/04/2018 – The reshuffle comes following increased political and regulatory scrutiny of Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 16/03/2018 – Full transcript: Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes on Recode Decode His new book advocates for providing “guaranteed income.”; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power – and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive at Tuesday’s meeting; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY SHR $1.69; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is reeling from a scandal that saw an app developer harvest 50 million profiles on the social network, then share the data with a third party called Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO to appear before UK parliamentary committee; 20/03/2018 – Facebook lost as much as 6.8 percent on Monday â€” there are fears that tougher data protection rules will be implemented across the industry following the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ADD NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU TO ALLOW USERS TO CONTROL AND DELETE INFORMATION THEY HAVE SHARED AND ADS THEY SEE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 838,175 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd stated it has 4,640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Citizens National Bank Tru holds 39,820 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial holds 38,549 shares. Parus (Uk) Limited has 20.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 388,713 shares. Rothschild Cap Ltd has invested 7.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Co has 25,352 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,021 shares. Moreover, Aperio Ltd Llc has 1.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Frontier Inv Management Co accumulated 19,465 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Communications holds 0.95% or 214,012 shares. Koshinski Asset has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,910 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 1.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fisher Asset Management Limited stated it has 403,431 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Argent Tru holds 38,102 shares.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 448,932 shares to 162,911 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).