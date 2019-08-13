Public Storage (PSA) to pay $2.00 on Sep 27, 2019; TOKYU FUDOSAN ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (TTUUF) Sellers Increased By 3.71% Their Shorts

TOKYU FUDOSAN ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) had an increase of 3.71% in short interest. TTUUF’s SI was 1.75M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.71% from 1.69 million shares previously. The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 200 shares traded or 1011.11% up from the average. Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is expected to pay $2.00 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:PSA) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $2.00 dividend. Public Storage's current price of $258.69 translates into 0.77% yield. Public Storage's dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $258.69. About 637,469 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.85 billion. The company's Urban Development segment develops, leases, and operates office buildings, retail facilities, rental residences, and other properties; and sells properties. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Residential segment develops and sells condominiums and detached housings.

Among 3 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Public Storage had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell” rating. Jefferies upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $201 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 26. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The company has market cap of $45.17 billion. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. It has a 30.87 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.