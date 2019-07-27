Public Storage (PSA) Stock Value Rose While Parnassus Investments Has Trimmed Holding; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Mufg Americas Holdings Lifted Its Holding by $475,306

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 4,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 631,487 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.93 million, up from 626,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 23,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.38 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $239.43. About 941,715 shares traded or 23.68% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Redwood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 99,000 shares. Moreover, Hartline Invest has 0.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,338 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 2.07M shares. Forbes J M & Llp owns 94,794 shares. 6,310 are held by River Road Asset Management. Shelton Capital has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 5,914 shares stake. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Everence Cap accumulated 1.23% or 69,714 shares. Gotham Asset Lc holds 121,274 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 1.16% or 2.20 million shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd has invested 2.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 1.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brandes Inv Prtn Lp holds 0.15% or 63,520 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 13,341 shares. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,388 shares to 159,367 shares, valued at $32.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,523 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: A Bank To Bank On – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: 6.00% From This Preferred Stock IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 0.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.65 per share. PSA’s profit will be $460.74 million for 22.67 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Public Storage (PSA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Public Storage Q4 same-store rental income rises 1.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Public Storage: A PSA For PSA – Strike While The Iron Is Hot – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Self-Storage Industry Snapshot: Global Self Storage Offers Compelling Value At Current Pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc sees self-storage REIT sector improving in H219, 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 26,743 shares to 6.27M shares, valued at $495.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 73,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS).