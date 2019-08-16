Public Storage (PSA) Stock Rose While Aew Capital Management LP Has Cut by $9.01 Million Its Stake; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Trillium Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $369,516 as Share Price Rose

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 513,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.74M, down from 554,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $259.65. About 150,416 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 1,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 67,778 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, up from 66,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $248. About 152,492 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Public Storage: A PSA For PSA – Strike While The Iron Is Hot – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of at Least 3% – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Public Storage Is A Cash Cow, But Be Content With The 3.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.66M shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $42.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company owns 2,219 shares. Whitnell Communication, Illinois-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Company invested in 7,373 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wms Prns Limited Com accumulated 933 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 8,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 27,648 shares. Wellington Shields Management Llc invested in 0.92% or 21,610 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp holds 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,851 shares. 341,716 were reported by Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Co. Checchi Advisers holds 2,389 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Company Nj has 0.44% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). St Germain D J Company reported 35,985 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Trust Company has invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Citigroup has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 78,666 were accumulated by Cumberland Ptnrs.